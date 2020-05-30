Rational Advisors LLC Sells 17,974 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 196,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

