Rational Advisors LLC Sells 9,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 995,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,922. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.

