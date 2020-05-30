Rational Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

MSI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,172. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

