RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of RTLLF remained flat at $$467.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.14. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $437.25 and a 52-week high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

