Raymond James Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $62.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,466. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 308.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 564,913 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.