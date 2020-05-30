Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 599.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.33 ($8.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 891 ($11.72) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.64) to GBX 697 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LON:RDW traded down GBX 28.80 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 468.60 ($6.16). The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.33.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

