Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.21 ($40.95).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Friday, hitting €20.21 ($23.49). 5,347,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.64 and its 200 day moving average is €30.28. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.