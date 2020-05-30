Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNO. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.21 ($40.95).

Shares of RNO stock traded down €1.70 ($1.98) on Friday, hitting €20.21 ($23.49). 5,347,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.64 and a 200 day moving average of €30.28.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

