Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.21 ($40.95).

EPA RNO traded down €1.70 ($1.98) on Friday, hitting €20.21 ($23.49). The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.28. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

