Renewi (LON:RWI) Price Target Cut to GBX 45 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWI stock traded up GBX 4.82 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 23.40 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.50.

Get Renewi alerts:

In other Renewi news, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($12,430.94).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.