Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 56,871,787 shares traded.

Rennova Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services.

