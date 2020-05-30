Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0107

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitFlip, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $5.16 million and $955,549.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.02057057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, YoBit, OKEx, Kuna, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.