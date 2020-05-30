Rise Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Rise has a market cap of $1.35 million and $813.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000528 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 150,160,163 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

