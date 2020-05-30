Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Shares Up 5.4%

Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:RCKXF)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Riverview Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Riverview Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKXF)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

