Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a CHF 334 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 365.36.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

