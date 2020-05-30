Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.80. 1,038,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day moving average is $349.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

