Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Routemaster Capital shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 9,800 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.19) million during the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

