RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RPM have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The solid price performance is likely to persist, given better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Earnings grew by a whopping 76.9% on 2.9% revenue growth, driven by the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative, strong pricing, and moderating raw material inflation. Adjusted EBIT margin also grew more than 100 basis points year over year. However, coronavirus-induced global shutdowns are likely to impact RPM’s business. It estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be down 10-15% year over year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Also, foreign currency headwinds added to the woes. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have moved south in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings prospects.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

