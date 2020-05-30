RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

