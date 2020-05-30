Safe Haven Market Cap Achieves $720,584.41 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $720,584.41 and approximately $36,568.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

