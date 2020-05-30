Safestay (LON:SSTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 35 at Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safestay stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 313,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.61. Safestay has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53.

In related news, insider Larry Glenn Lipman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

