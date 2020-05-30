Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.91 ($99.89).

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €3.02 ($3.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €85.86 ($99.84). 1,732,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

