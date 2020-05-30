Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.55. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 99,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 254,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 30,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.