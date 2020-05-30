Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.55. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 99,400 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
