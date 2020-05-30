Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,517. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

