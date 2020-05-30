SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 62,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.