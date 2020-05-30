Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stake Reduced by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,666,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

