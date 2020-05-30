Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.70. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,974,140 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.06) ($0.00).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

