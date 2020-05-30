SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SBI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SBHGF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. SBI has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

