SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,102.62

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,102.62 and traded as high as $2,274.06. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,215.00, with a volume of 19,414 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.01.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 news, insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 26,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.90), for a total transaction of £507,835.11 ($668,028.30).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

