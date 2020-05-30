Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.70. Servicesource International shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 166,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 778,934 shares of company stock worth $931,382 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

