Shaftesbury’s (SHB) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 598 ($7.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Shaftesbury to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 764 ($10.05) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 721.10 ($9.49).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) on Friday, reaching GBX 627 ($8.25). The company had a trading volume of 867,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.65. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.