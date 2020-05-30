Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 125.0% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,997. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

