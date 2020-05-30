Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Invests $1.11 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,651,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $33.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $897.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $887.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.89. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

