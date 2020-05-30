SI-Bone’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 342,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,633. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 161.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

