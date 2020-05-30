SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.59

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.59 and traded as low as $25.62. SIG shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 11,534,102 shares.

SHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SIG from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.29 ($1.04).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). Equities research analysts anticipate that SIG plc will post 1154.9999893 EPS for the current year.

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

