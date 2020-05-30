SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.17. SJM shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 13,401 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJM currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

