Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $8.93 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $334,251.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.