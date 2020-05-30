Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

D stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 2,424,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

