Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $978,883,000 after buying an additional 3,290,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791,488. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

