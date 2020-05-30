Slow Capital Inc. Buys 109 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. 1,057,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,927. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $230.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

