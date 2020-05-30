Slow Capital Inc. Buys 5,537 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.86. 4,888,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.