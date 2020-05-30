Slow Capital Inc. Buys 5,627 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,324. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

