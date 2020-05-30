Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

