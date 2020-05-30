Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brightworth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 38,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $212,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,214. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

