Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,458. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

