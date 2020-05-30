Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

