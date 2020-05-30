Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.97. 1,888,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

