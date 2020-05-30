Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

HON traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,221. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.