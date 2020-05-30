Slow Capital Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.81 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

