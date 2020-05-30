Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 544,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

